In his 91st year passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Cobden. He was predeceased by wife Edna (nee Yuill) (1962), twin infant sons Keith and Kenneth (1951) also parents Elmer and Margaret Byce, brother Versil and Lois(Murray)Simpson. Murray will be greatly missed by children Isabel Byce, Roy (Ruth), Laura (Robert)Lapointe, Gary (Wanda), Linda (late Bill)Jamieson, Betty Anne (Ron)Kinslow, Beatrice Byce, Gordie(Stella). Loving grandfather to 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 a private family funeral service to be held at Fraser-Morris & Heubner Funeral Home Cobden, ON. Interment at the Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls. Heartfelt thanks goes to his family of devoted caregivers for the past two and a half years at Cobden Caressant Care Nursing Home and Dr. Strader. In lieu of flowers donations to Howard Cemetery or Caressant Care Nursing Home would be appreciated.



