1/1
John Murray BYCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In his 91st year passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Cobden. He was predeceased by wife Edna (nee Yuill) (1962), twin infant sons Keith and Kenneth (1951) also parents Elmer and Margaret Byce, brother Versil and Lois(Murray)Simpson. Murray will be greatly missed by children Isabel Byce, Roy (Ruth), Laura (Robert)Lapointe, Gary (Wanda), Linda (late Bill)Jamieson, Betty Anne (Ron)Kinslow, Beatrice Byce, Gordie(Stella). Loving grandfather to 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 a private family funeral service to be held at Fraser-Morris & Heubner Funeral Home Cobden, ON. Interment at the Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls. Heartfelt thanks goes to his family of devoted caregivers for the past two and a half years at Cobden Caressant Care Nursing Home and Dr. Strader. In lieu of flowers donations to Howard Cemetery or Caressant Care Nursing Home would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved