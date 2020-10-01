It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John, peacefully following a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at his home in Kingston, at the age of 84. Loving father of Stu (Margo), Bill (Wendy) and Shelley; Cherished grandfather of the late Sally, Danielle (Dave), Taylor (Joey), Brett, Donnie and Ali; Adoring great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Callen and father-in-law of Tom Woods. John was predeceased by his dear wife Gaile (2016) and his parents Dougald and Ethel Stewart. Much loved brother of Gladys (late Art) Mather, Sally (late Carl) Schmelze, Sheila (late Wayne) Wallace, Sandy (Glenna) Stewart, Late Mary (Ken) Horne, Late Brenda Kennedy (Joe Gemmill), Late Walter Stewart, Late Geordie Stewart, Late Gord (Janis) Stewart. Dear brother-in-law to Sharon (late Sherman) Richardson, Courtney (Carl) Massey, Dallas (Peter) McDonald, Levi (late Isabelle) Teal, Tarlton (Shirley) Kelford, the late Delmer (late Madeline) Kelford, the late Courtland (Betty) Kelford, the late Brian (Betty Ann) Kelford, the late Norman Richardson, and Doug Kennedy. Uncle John was adored by his numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration to honour John will be held on his favourite day of the year to celebrate, his birthday July 1st, 2021 when hopefully COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. John never went to a party he didn't enjoy, he loved getting together with family and friends, sharing a beer, enjoying a good tune and lots of laughter. For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. John's family wish to thank Dr. Condor, Kim Dawson, Care Coordinator, Bayshore and CBI nurses and PSWs for everything they did to help us care for our dad at home.