Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for John PIASETZKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PIASETZKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John PIASETZKI Obituary
With sadness we announce that John passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with loved ones by his side on Monday evening, March 9, 2020. He was 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Laplante) (May 28, 2007). He leaves one son: Bill (Colleen) of Arnprior as well as three daughters: Joanne Gallagher (Jim) of Almonte, Cindy Shier of Arnprior and Dawn Shier (Rick) of Braeside. Predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Perfitt (Albert). Special father-in-law of Chris Shier. "Grandpa John" of Rodney and Bill Piasetzki Jr. (Cindy Barrie), Kerri-Ann Gibeault (Barry Burnette), Kate Shier, Christine Shier (Adam Tubman) and Larissa Dutkanicz (Dymitri) and great-grandpa of Sydney and Jordyn Gibeault, Hannah Tubman, Helena and Grant Dutkanicz. Dear brother of Margaret Barber (late Clarence) of Renfrew. Predeceased by his parents: William and Katherine (nee Emon) Piasetzki; a brother, Donald (Georgina of Gananoque) and a sister, Liala Gilchrist (late Wellington). Also survived by his nieces and nephews. John's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and service will take place. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -