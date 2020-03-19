|
With sadness we announce that John passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with loved ones by his side on Monday evening, March 9, 2020. He was 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Laplante) (May 28, 2007). He leaves one son: Bill (Colleen) of Arnprior as well as three daughters: Joanne Gallagher (Jim) of Almonte, Cindy Shier of Arnprior and Dawn Shier (Rick) of Braeside. Predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Perfitt (Albert). Special father-in-law of Chris Shier. "Grandpa John" of Rodney and Bill Piasetzki Jr. (Cindy Barrie), Kerri-Ann Gibeault (Barry Burnette), Kate Shier, Christine Shier (Adam Tubman) and Larissa Dutkanicz (Dymitri) and great-grandpa of Sydney and Jordyn Gibeault, Hannah Tubman, Helena and Grant Dutkanicz. Dear brother of Margaret Barber (late Clarence) of Renfrew. Predeceased by his parents: William and Katherine (nee Emon) Piasetzki; a brother, Donald (Georgina of Gananoque) and a sister, Liala Gilchrist (late Wellington). Also survived by his nieces and nephews. John's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and service will take place. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020