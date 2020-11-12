Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Janis Cameron. Loving father of Dawn (Brett Patterson) and Diana (Michael Hunter). Will be dearly missed his grandchildren Mitchell (Tori) Patterson, Karsen Patterson, Milo Hunter and Opal Hunter. Survived by siblings Nancy (late Murray Hanes), Wayne (Nancy), Larry, Pee Wee and Myles (Lynn). Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Norma Cameron, sister Carlin (late Earl Mackin). Lovingly remembered by his aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. A Graveside service will take place at Hopetown Cemetery, Lanark on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Those desiring may make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation in memory of John on-line at www.zohrfuneralhome.com