John passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 83 years. He was predeceased by his parents William and Janetta (McLaren) Playfair, his beloved daughter Kimberlee who passed in 2009, sisters Margaret (Stan) Armstrong, Kathy (Keith) McMunn and brother Allan Playfair. John will be sadly missed by his brother Gerry (Lois), sister-in-law Bev Playfair, his former wife Alice Teupah, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St., W., Perth on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A private service will be held with interment to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lanark. In remembrance of John, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute of Pine Grove Cemetery would be appreciated.