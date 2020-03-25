|
With heavy hearts we announce that John passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Monday evening, March 23, 2020. He was 84. Beloved husband of Gail (Nee Needham, formerly Deacon). Much loved Dad of Cathy (Al) Brazeau, Jimmy (Barb) Ryan, Brenda (Robbie) Wallace, Pauline Gibeault, Barb Ryan-Perfitt, Bonnie Cameron (Steve Sziladi) and Patrick (Jacqueline) Ryan and Stepdad of Judy Campbell (Mike), Colin Deacon (Tracy) and James Deacon (Krista). Cherished and loved by his 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Rosemary Costello (late Gervais), Frances Caouette (Al), Anne Dargus (Murray), Joe Ryan (late Sharon), Doreen Dagenais (Bob) and Alphonse (Heather). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Jack and Nita (nee Charlebois) Ryan, John was also predeceased by his first wife, Irene (nee Clouthier) as well as his sister, Olive Lapensee (late Yvon). Fondly remembered by his very dear friend, Rayburn Evans. A private family visitation will be held at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Spring interment St. Peter Celestine Parish Cemetery, Pakenham. In memory of John, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Please take a moment to share your thoughts and condolences with John's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 25, 2020