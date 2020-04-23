|
John passed away at Lanark Lodge in Perth, on Saturday, April 12th, 2020 at the age of 93. A strong, vigorous man throughout life, he had suffered from dementia for several years. John was the youngest son of Marianna (nee Witko) and Gregory Maksymowicz, Polish-Ukrainian immigrants who settled north of Winnipeg, Manitoba at the turn of the 20th century. His beloved fraternal twin, Olga, passed away in 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents and nine additional siblings. While his first marriage (Betty) ended in divorce, John gained a son (Gregory) and daughter (Theresa) to whom he proved a devoted father, providing much needed-and sometimes heeded-advice and support. John also leaves behind three grandchildren: Revulai Detiv, Anna Maximovitch, and Max Lizakowski. John eventually found the woman who would become his life partner: Leyla Sanchez, a Venezuelan by birth. John met Leyla while he worked as a Russian translator for the Government of Canada in Ottawa. They married in Caracas, Venezuela, in March, 1977. The two remained inseparable for 43 years, spending many years as "snowbirds" in Leyla's native Venezuela. John was a deeply loyal, duty-bound man who valued the worth of a dollar and used his talents to improve the world around him. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces--Artillery, rising to the rank of Captain. He was proud of serving not one but two tours of duty in the Korean War. In 2013, John and other Perth area military veterans received Ambassador for Peace medals from the South Korean Embassy in Ottawa. John felt deeply honored by this award for service. John was also an environmental visionary. In the early 1970's, he collaborated with Ontario Forestry to repopulate 200 acres of poor-quality Lanark area farmland with spruce and pine. The trees still stand to this day. And, in the early 2000's, he designed and constructed one of the first off-grid solar-powered homes in the Lanark Highlands area. These types of homes now dot the area landscape. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Lanark Lodge and the Perth District Hospital for their devotion, care, and support during the last year of John's life. Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 23, 2020