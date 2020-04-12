|
|
Southwell, John Wallace At the Ottawa Civic Hospital, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Survived by his wife Isaballe Margaret (nee-Mitchell), son John Richard (Giovanna Spezzano), daughter Julie (Jeff Reis) and grandchildren Justin, Jackson, Jarrett, Brianna, Brooke and Carter. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Agnes (nee-Poole) Southwell. After Carleton Place High School, John began a career with Scotiabank as a teller and later became a branch inspector to audit Scotiabank branches throughout Canada, the Caribbean and the world. Returning to Canada in the early 1960's he managed various branches in Ottawa and lastly the prestigious downtown Ottawa "Place de Ville" branch. In 1974 he became a realtor and started buying rental properties and land to develop. In the 1980's he founded Carlgate Development Inc. and started developing subdivisions and building new homes. John was a member of the Carleton Place Legion Branch 192 and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Later in life, in 2009, as he entered retirement, he continued to leisurely travel all over the world. Carleton Place was always home to John, he loved the towns history and the many friends he made over the years. Interment will take place at St. John's Anglican Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. For those who wish a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barker.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 12, 2020