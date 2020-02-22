Home

Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
John passed away at Lanark Lodge on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Dearly loved husband for 58 years of Vivian Foster Whalen. He will be sadly missed by his son Troy, his siblings Lloyd (Charlaine), Arnold, Fred (Janette), Florence (John) VanDine, Vivian (late Allan) Dean, Mary Whalen and Susan (late Tim) Connell. He was predeceased by brothers Allen, Clarence, Donald and George Whelan. John will be fondly remembered all the Whalen and Foster families and many good friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W. Perth on Monday, February 24th, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. followed by a reception in the Blair & Son Family Centre. The interment will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Watson's Corners in the spring. In remembrance, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation or St. Andrew's United Church, Lanark would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 22, 2020
