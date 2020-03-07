|
With sadness we announce that John passed away peacefully with his close friends Joan and Lynne by his side on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020, at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. He was 77. Beloved Husband and best friend of the late Shirley Rice (July 4, 2019). Loving father of Kevin Soehner (Lisa) and Joanne Pittock. Dear brother of Romayne Thompson (Joel) and Orval (Annette). Son of the late John and Elsie (nee Gourlie) Rice. Predeceased by his brother George (Sally) and sisters: Marie Porter (late David) and Julie Williams (late Glenn). Fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. John's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation was held on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. and again on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. In memory of John, please consider a donation to the St John Chrysostom Church Restoration Fund. Members of the Knights of Columbus gathered at the funeral home for prayers Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 7, 2020