It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of John William Underwood at the Ottawa Civic Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, July 4, 2020, just a few weeks shy of his 83rd birthday. John Underwood, cherished husband of the late Joyce Underwood and loving father of Tracey Watt (Greg) of Kanata, and Stephen Underwood (Patti Saulnier) of Lanark Highlands Township. Loving grandfather of Sophie Watt and Myriah Saulnier, John was predeceased by his parents, the late Thomas Earl and Bessie May (nee Campbell) Underwood, his brother, the late Earl Underwood (the late Carol), his sisters the late Shirley Van Buskirk (the late Bonar), the late Diane Budd and is survived by his sister Elizabeth Williams (Ronald). Born in Sunny Brae, New Brunswick in 1937, John met his wife-to-be while she was training in Moncton, New Brunswick to become a registered nurse and, with the love that blossomed, took her hand in marriage on October 10, 1959. During the early years of their marriage while John worked with a finance company in Newfoundland, they started their family. Not long after, opportunity arose and John, with family in tow, made his way to Halifax where upon he began a long career with what is now known as the Canada Revenue Agency and which eventually resulted in his transfer in the early 1970's to Ottawa; the general area in which he resided with his family for the remainder of his life in self-built homes in Norway Bay, Quebec and, finally, on some acreage in Lanark Highlands Township, Ontario where he was able to indulge in his passion for fishing, hunting and all things outdoors. After retiring in 1991, John and Joyce enjoyed travel via motorhome across Canada and the United States and in later years enjoyed staying at their cottage on the Little Bouctouche River in New Brunswick close to where he spent many of his youthful years enjoying his parent's cottage on the same river. On a yet to-be-determined date, an informal gathering to celebrate John's life will be held for those wishing to share memories. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Canadian Hunger Foundation or Ducks Unlimited would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks to the emergency/ICU staff of both the Perth & Smith Falls District Hospital (Perth unit) and Ottawa Civic Hospital for doing all possible to make his final moments comfortable and to the staff of the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home in Perth for handling the final arrangements. Online condolences will be accepted at www.odacrefamily.com
.