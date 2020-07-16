1/
Jonas (John) Csikany
Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Predeceased by his parents Jonas and Ilona. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane (Bouliane). Cherished father to his children Sheila and John (Tracy). Beloved grandfather to his three granddaughters Katrina, Lilly and Erica. John will also be deeply missed by all of his extended family. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Father Cosmos, Dr. Spacek, St. Elizabeth health care, The LHIN and all of the staff at the Ottawa hospital (General and Civic campus). Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
