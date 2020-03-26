|
Son of Helen (Park) Comeau (d) and Daniel Comeau (d), Charlie married Ann (Drolet) Comeau on August 29, 1964. Charlie was a beloved father to Janet Gaskell, Jennifer McGuire (Joel), and Jill Dulmage (Dan). He was a willing partner in crime and adored Poppa to Madelaine and Margaret Gaskell, Drew, Regan, and Colleen McGuire, Jack, Sam, Luke, Thomas, and Nolan Dulmage, and Ryan Hess. Charlie is survived by his two sisters Betty Vaillancourt (Raymond), Kathleen Rooney, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Charlie is predeceased by brothers Gerald and Daniel Comeau, and his sister Ileen Chartrand. He was well looked after his whole life by his loving wife Ann, they enjoyed a scrappy relationship based on love and affection. In the past few years she became his sole caregiver through his illness and this care enabled him to live at home, which we know he was grateful for to the very end. Charlie was a self-made man and active outdoorsman who never grew out of playing in the sandbox. He maintained his sense of humour until the end, and those he liked, he loved to tease. Everyone was welcome in his home, and his hospitality always came with a piece of advice whether you wanted it or not! He believed himself to be the original Google - he knew absolutely everything - you just had to ask him! Celebration of Life will be at a later date, if you would like to make a donation in his honour, please consider The Beth Donavan Hospice or the COPD Unit of the Kemptville District Hospital. Arrangements are being entrusted to Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). If he could give us one final piece of advice, we know he would say "Always get three quotes". Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020