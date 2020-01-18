|
With heavy hearts, we announce that Joe passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital early Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020. He was 83. Joe is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Delphine "Gerry" (nee Scholl) and his loyal dog, Chasta. He was predeceased by his only daughter, Lisa Parent (wife of Michel). Dear brother of Allan (Jeannita) of Dumfries, New Brunswick and Karen MacRae (Robie) of Dover, New Hampshire. Predeceased by his parents, Joe and Geraldine (nee Lowe) Francis as well as his brother, Max Francis (Shirley of Milton, Nova Scotia). Special brother-in-law of Gary Scholl and Jennifer Smith, Gordon Whitwell (late Diane), the late Deborah Bahm (late Ralph) and dear friend Graham McMillan. Joe was a loyal member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 174, Arnprior. During his military tenure, he was chosen to be one of the Queen's personal guards during her visit to Canada in 1959 and he belonged to the NATO peacekeeping force in Europe. Joe was a proud veteran. He gave selflessly to his parish both as a parishioner and as a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2082, Arnprior. A Maritimer at heart, Joe never lost his passion and ability to catch fish, a pastime he valued and shared with many. Joe's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:15. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Saturday morning, January 25th at 11 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society or the St. John Chrysostom Church Memorial Fund. Members of the Knights of Columbus will assemble at the funeral home for prayers on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion will assemble at the funeral for a tribute service on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 18, 2020