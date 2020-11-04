Peacefully at the Smiths Falls District Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Missed by his siblings John, Marguerite, Naise, Roger and Alice. Loving father of Robert, the late Daniel and Natalie. Dear grandfather of Marina and Paulina. Uncle to the late David and Cheryl Cameron. Dear uncle to Donna (Mike) Donaldson. Cherished friend of Bonita, Richard, Suzanne and Melba. A funeral service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Furry Tales Cat Rescue would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca