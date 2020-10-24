HANRAHAN, Joseph Patrick, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at Lanark Lifestyles Retirement Residence in Perth, Ontario, at the age of 86. "Pat" was born on March 28, 1934 in Smiths Falls to his parents Patrick and Teresa (Fleming). An only child, he was preceded in death by his parents and his son Michael. Loving husband of Huguette (Masse), cherished father to Patrick (Patricia Lewis), John, and Matthew (Christina Taylor), and beloved "Grandpa" to Scott, Caitlin, Erin, and Chloe. He will be lovingly remembered by his many cousins, extended family and friends. He graduated from Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute in 1952. On a visit to Windsor in 1955, Pat met Huguette Anne-Marie Masse at a church-sponsored dance, and lightning struck. They were married on May 16, 1959 and this past spring celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Pat forged a career in accounting, and for many years was the head of Finance and Administration for the Rideau Canal, Parks Canada. Family always came first for Pat. He gladly gave up many weekends to drive hours across Canada and the United States to help his sons and their families with various home renovation projects. He was a man of faith, character and integrity, who always treated others with kindness and respect. He enlivened any gathering with his roguish charm, warm laugh, and sly sense of humor. From a young age he developed a passion for automobiles (especially Chevrolet vehicles), which continued throughout his lifetime. As a charter member of the Rideau Lakes Antique & Classic Car Club of Canada (ACCCC), his family fondly recalls classic car rallies, trips to auto flea markets and always having various antique car parts around the house. Community service and citizenship were also dear to his heart - he was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and was honoured with the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Smiths Falls Rotary Club. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 31 at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Smiths Falls. A celebration of his life, where friends and family can safely gather, will be conducted at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the following local charitable organizations would be greatly appreciated: Knights of Columbus Council #2444, Society of St. Vincent de Paul (c/o St. Francis de Sales Parish), and the Smiths Falls Community Hospital Foundation. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Provincial Covid-19 restrictions require the wearing of masks inside the church with social distancing required by all those not from the same household. The number of attendees may be limited due to capacity restrictions.