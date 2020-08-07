Suddenly, after a short courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 62. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Bev Purcell (nee Shepheard) of 40 years. Loving father of Ryan, Jordan (Kirstin) and Jason (Cassie). Proud grandpa Joe "Grouch" of Lily, Dylan, Leo and William. Survived by his mother Rita Purcell. Predeceased by his father Ralph "Bud" Purcell and parents-in-law Joan and Bill Shepheard. Dear brother of Tammy (Bob Mulrooney), Greg (Angie) and Angela (Seppie). Will be missed by his brothers-in-law Stacy (Maria) and Kevin Shepheard (Sue), numerous nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law Nancy (Jim). A private service will be held for family. A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery, Carleton Place. For those who wish, a donation to Carleton Place Minor Hockey Association for the underprivileged children would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com