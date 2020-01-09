Home

Joseph "Bunny" ST. AUBIN

Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Sylvia for 57 years. Dear brother of Murray (Susan) of Toledo, Ontario and Rose Milton. Predeceased by siblings Myrtle Charbonneau (late Emerson), Blanche VanLehen (Pete), Gordon (Joan), Pearl Reid (late Edward), and infant brother Charles, and brothers and sisters in law Marilyn Scully (Raymond), Angela Roesler (late Karl), Jackie Lewis (late Lucy), Cecil Lewis (Margaret), and Linda Cross (Harris). Bunny will be remembered and missed by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. At his request, there will be no visitation. Private cremation will take place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Parish at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
