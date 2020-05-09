Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 58. Joe, Cherished husband of Ann. Loving son of the late Marion and Borden Hitchcock. Devoted brother to Mike (Shelley) Hitchcock, , Bordie (Linda) Hitchcock, Nancy (John) Lumsden, and Bill (Cindy) Hitchcock. Step-brother to Charlie (Joanne) Ranger, Fern (Sue) Ranger, Raymond (Loretta) Ranger, Dennis (Cathy) Ranger, and Andrew Ranger. Joe will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Joe's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. There will be no services. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 9, 2020.