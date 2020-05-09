Joseph Walter Hitchcock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 58. Joe, Cherished husband of Ann. Loving son of the late Marion and Borden Hitchcock. Devoted brother to Mike (Shelley) Hitchcock, , Bordie (Linda) Hitchcock, Nancy (John) Lumsden, and Bill (Cindy) Hitchcock. Step-brother to Charlie (Joanne) Ranger, Fern (Sue) Ranger, Raymond (Loretta) Ranger, Dennis (Cathy) Ranger, and Andrew Ranger. Joe will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Joe's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. There will be no services. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved