Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph PREST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wilfred Leo PREST


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Wilfred Leo PREST Obituary
Carleton Place, ON He was born the 11th child of Georges and Ida Press (Seguin) on December 4, 1927 in Ottawa, Ontario. His beloved wife Joyce Courrier, whom he married in 1948 takes strength in her family who is there to support her. Predeceased by siblings Alice, Bertha, Georges, Emile, Reina, Ida, Hector (WW2), Jeanne, Albert and Rene. Father to Daniel (Dianne O'Reilly), Michael (deceased 2018) (Judy Rose), Richard (Cathy), Barbara (Michael Usher), David (Caroline Campbell); father emeritus to Sheila Ford (Dennis), godfather to niece Lynn Ford and nephew Joe Denommee (Amy). Grandfather (15) to Angela and Allison; Wendy Lamont, Michael Jr. and Alexandra Knowles; Christopher and Leslie; Stuart and Brent Watkins; Wrenna, Mier, Adeline, Amelia, Oliver & Caitlin. Great Grandfather (25) to Connor MacDonald and Autumn Dwyre; Olivia and Violet Kerwin; Jaimee, Hailey and Carter Lamont; Michael Quinn; Angus, Henry, Oliver and Elizabeth Knowles; Ryan, Megan and Ava; Andy Larabie; Charlotte, Georgia and Wilhelmina; Cody, Tyler, Mathew, Jay, Abigail Watkins great-great-grandfather (3) to Madeleine and Marlena MacDonald; Faith Watkins. Leo was a quiet man, intelligent, shy, disciplined and proud of his children and grandchildren. Leo was an expert on flowers and produce; he started his career in his father's store delivering groceries in 1940 and retired from Steinberg's Grocery Stores in 1987. Leo was a singer, whistler, gardener, woodsman's assistant to Mike and Judy, handyman, refinisher, upholsterer, flea market entrepreneur but, not a tech guy. Your children and grandkids have the greatest respect and love for you. We were all your favorites ... we will miss you, Sir. We are grieving the loss of our family patriarch. Those left behind know your pain has ended and you are at peace; you've joined your son Michael. Love you forever, Husband, Father, Grampa Leo, Grampa Joe Louie, Grampa Lulu. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation or the War Amps in Leo's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -