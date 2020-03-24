|
|
Carleton Place, ON He was born the 11th child of Georges and Ida Press (Seguin) on December 4, 1927 in Ottawa, Ontario. His beloved wife Joyce Courrier, whom he married in 1948 takes strength in her family who is there to support her. Predeceased by siblings Alice, Bertha, Georges, Emile, Reina, Ida, Hector (WW2), Jeanne, Albert and Rene. Father to Daniel (Dianne O'Reilly), Michael (deceased 2018) (Judy Rose), Richard (Cathy), Barbara (Michael Usher), David (Caroline Campbell); father emeritus to Sheila Ford (Dennis), godfather to niece Lynn Ford and nephew Joe Denommee (Amy). Grandfather (15) to Angela and Allison; Wendy Lamont, Michael Jr. and Alexandra Knowles; Christopher and Leslie; Stuart and Brent Watkins; Wrenna, Mier, Adeline, Amelia, Oliver & Caitlin. Great Grandfather (25) to Connor MacDonald and Autumn Dwyre; Olivia and Violet Kerwin; Jaimee, Hailey and Carter Lamont; Michael Quinn; Angus, Henry, Oliver and Elizabeth Knowles; Ryan, Megan and Ava; Andy Larabie; Charlotte, Georgia and Wilhelmina; Cody, Tyler, Mathew, Jay, Abigail Watkins great-great-grandfather (3) to Madeleine and Marlena MacDonald; Faith Watkins. Leo was a quiet man, intelligent, shy, disciplined and proud of his children and grandchildren. Leo was an expert on flowers and produce; he started his career in his father's store delivering groceries in 1940 and retired from Steinberg's Grocery Stores in 1987. Leo was a singer, whistler, gardener, woodsman's assistant to Mike and Judy, handyman, refinisher, upholsterer, flea market entrepreneur but, not a tech guy. Your children and grandkids have the greatest respect and love for you. We were all your favorites ... we will miss you, Sir. We are grieving the loss of our family patriarch. Those left behind know your pain has ended and you are at peace; you've joined your son Michael. Love you forever, Husband, Father, Grampa Leo, Grampa Joe Louie, Grampa Lulu. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation or the War Amps in Leo's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 24, 2020