Joseph William Norman "Bill" Carvill


1943 - 04
Joseph William Norman "Bill" Carvill Obituary
Royal Canadian Army Service Corps WO (Retired) NATO 1960s UN Peacekeeper 1970s Royal Canadian Legion Lifetime Member Royal Canadian Legion past Sergeant at Arms It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Bill Carvill. Bill passed away peacefully, with dignity and his family by his side. Bill is survived by his wife Bonnie Dannenberg and her children, his daughter Kelly "Missy" Carvill, sisters, Diane, Judy and Marlene and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is predeceased by his first wife Gail, brother Danny and sister Colleen. Friends may support the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Legion service will take place at the funeral home at 5:45 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel Thursday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund would be greatly appreciated.
