Entered into rest on November 14, 2020, at the age of 85, in Winter Haven, Florida. JoAnn was the beloved wife of the late James W. Davis, who predeceased her on July 01, 2017. Dear Sister to Judith (Garry) Kauffeldt, and the late Jean & her late Husband (Don) Anderson. Also predeceased by her parents, Neil & Georgina Henderson, and Parents-in-Law , Thomas & Thelma Davis, and Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law, Emily and John Hendry. Survived by her Sisters-in-Law & Brothers-in-Law, Anne (Roger) Storey, Edward (Jean) Davis, Elizabeth (Earl) Standen, and Gordon (Penny) Davis. JoAnn will be fondly remembered by her many Nieces, Nephews, extended Family and her many friends in Florida & Canada. Interment will take place in Spring at Maple Vale Cemetery, Smiths Falls, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online Condolences available at www.lannin.ca