Joy Dunning LOWRY
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 16, 2020, three weeks after enjoying her 90th birthday, Joy died peacefully at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior. Joy lived with flair. From her very early childhood she was a performer, first on stage dancing and singing with her older brother Bill, and then as a ballerina in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. A knee injury meant that her show would go on as a choreographer. After retirement, she and husband Bill Lowry cruised the Carribean on their 65 foot yawl complete with deckhand and ship's cat. Her family is grateful for the diligent care and chocolate ice cream provided by the staff of The Grove. Her nurses were excellent and they and Dr Donna Vilis provided comforting attention to the end. The Dunning/Corrigall families also thank Cynthia Guerard and her family for their friendship and for looking after many of Joy's needs for years and her friend Brenda Johnson who brightened life for Joy on many happy outings. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at a future date.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
