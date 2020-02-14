|
Sadly, following a struggle with depression, Joyce took her own life at the age of 62 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Perth Ontario. She was the dearly loved wife of Glenn, cherished and greatly respected mother of Ryan (Crystal Turner), Brad and Colin (Jessica Kolden) Campbell. Joyce will be deeply missed by her siblings Audrey (Bruce) Gordon, Carol Harquail and Steve (Stephanie) Harquail, her nieces, nephews, family and many good friends. She will be remembered for her devotion to her children and family, her generous spirit, her countless hours of volunteering, and her unique laugh. Joyce radiated a personality of warmth and caring which touched the lives of many people. The Campbell family would also like to extend our deep gratitude to the Perth community. Despite having lived in the area for only a short time, we have received overwhelming support from so many people, many of them strangers. Your kindness has been truly meaningful to us all in this incredibly difficult time. Finally, thank you to the local police and fire departments who worked tirelessly for days to help find her. We are forever in your debt. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the chapel Saturday at 1:30 p.m. followed by a gathering to honour her life at Farrell Hall, 186 Gore St. E., Perth. Those wishing are encouraged to consider a memorial donation to The Canadian Mental Health Association at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/27980
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020