Peacefully in hospital at Almonte on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Joyce Buchanan (nee Conroy) of Almonte and Perth, age 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Buchanan. Much loved mother and best friend of Diane Juby (late Dale). Predeceased by her son, Jack. Survived by her sister, Marian Boudreau. Predeceased by 2 sisters & 3 brothers. Specially loved nanny of Ashley, Megan, Daniel & Christopher as well as 3 great grandchildren, Avia, Damien & Ayslen & several nieces & nephews. Due to the restrictions associated with Covid-19 a private family graveside Service will be held at a later date. For those who may choose to honour Joyce with a memorial Donation, please consider Branch 240, Royal Canadian Legion, Almonte. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the care of C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario, 613-256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.