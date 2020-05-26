It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Joyce Hoye formerly of RR4 Cobden who passed away in Miramichi Lodge Pembroke, on Friday May 22, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Joyce Hoye nee Johnston beloved wife of the late Alton Hoye. Dear sister of Glenn (Ruth) Johnston, Beverley (Jack Paterson) and sister-in-law Audrey Johnston. . Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Alex and Alice Johnston nee Crogie and siblings Keith (late Marie) Johnston, Donna (late Dennis) Fawcett and Earl Johnston. Due to the Covid - 19 restrictions , a private family service will be held with interment in Cobden Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser - Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store