Joyce Margaret (Terry) FORD
Passed away peacefully, at Perth Community Care Centre on Thursday November 26, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved companion of Fred for nearly 70 years. Loving mother of Cynthia, Lorraine (Alister) and Pam (Bill). Grandmother of Andrew Burgess (Vinessa-Rose), Robert Burgess (Codi-Lyn), Emily (Brian Turpin) and Allan Saunders. Great-grandmother of Harley, Kathryn, Annabelle and Julian. Will be missed by her brother-in-law Arthur (Lois), sister-in-law Edith (Bill), a number of nieces and nephews, both in Canada and England. Predeceased by her siblings Dorothy, Frederick, John, Edward, Sydney, Kathleen, Violet, May and Florence, her parents George Frederick and Emily, her brother-in-law Earl and sister-in-law Anna. The family would like to thank the staff at Perth Community Care Centre. A graveside service will be held at Franktown Public Cemetery at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 28, 2020.
