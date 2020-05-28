Joyce Nisbet
Peacefully at Lanark Lodge on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by her husband Murray Nisbet. Loving mother of Brenda Jackson (Dr. Michael), Cathy Lacombe (Maurice), Glenn Nisbet (Leanne) and the late David Nisbet. Dear grandmother of Matthew Jackson, Stephanie Jackson Henry, Brooks Lacombe, Ashley Burtenshaw, Kaitlin Nisbet, and great-grandmother of Mariel Henry, Mason Harvey, Ryder Leduc, Eli Burtenshaw and Dakota Lacombe. Survived by her sister Florence Munro. Predeceased by her parents Harvey and Meroda Perrier and by her siblings Leo Perrier, Paul Perrier and Pearl Burgat. Due to the current restrictions a graveside ceremony will take place at a later date. In memory of Joyce, contributions to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Lanark Lodge Resident Activity Fund would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff at Lanark Lodge for all their care and attention. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 28, 2020.
