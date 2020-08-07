1/1
Joyce Ruth (Chamberlain) VALLEE
Peacefully at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Andy Vallee. Cherished mother of Alysyn Smith (Michael) and Russel Smith. Predeceased by her parents Delmer and Muriel Chamberlain. Lovingly remembered by her siblings; Shelly (Victor), Carrol (Denis), Garnet, Trevor, Ross, Valerie, and Glenn. Dearly missed by her grandchildren Joshua and Isabella. Forever missed by her best friend Nancy Taylor. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joyce will be forever remembered as being an avid dog-walker and a respected artist in the community. As per Joyce's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
