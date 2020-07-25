Peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of John Putnam. Cherished mother of Elizabeth (Chad). Predeceased by her parents William and Nora Code (nee Hudson) and her sister Doris Murray. She will be forever missed by her sister Nancy Gemmill, and brothers Jack (Debra) Code, and Bill Code. Dearly missed by her nieces Angel (Jamie) Fielding, Hayley (Curtis) Conlon, Hannah Larmon-Code and her nephew Cole Machin. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00am till the time of the service in the Chapel at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Parkinson's Society would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at lannin.ca