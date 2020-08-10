1/1
Judy Louise ROGERS
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in her 61st year. Judy, Devoted wife of Tom. Loving daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Stanzel. Cherished mother of Amanda (George Lapierre) Harris, Thomas (Amber) Harris, and Kurtis (Kaitland Graham) Rogers. Loving sister to Don (Sharon) Stanzel, Raymond (Liz) Stanzel, and Dorothy Broadbent. Judy is also predeceased by her loving daughter Patricia, brother Ronald and sister Joan Stanzel. Judy will also be lovingly remembered by her precious 13 grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Judy may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 10, 2020.
