Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Bonnechere Manor in her 88th year. Pre-deceased by her first husband Lloyd Brisbin (1972) and second husband Gerald Fawcett (2019). Loving mother of Frank Brisbin (Vicki), Donna Brisbin (Bob), Kim Brisbin (Hudson), Brenda Gilchrist (Mike), Leslie Fawcett, George Fawcett (Donna) and Robert Fawcett (Renée). Devoted grandma to Melissa, Andrew, Ben, Will, Hunter, Lindsay, Nathan, Michelle and ten great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Olive Dow, Jean Walsh and sisters-in-law Grace, Shirley and Jean. Pre-deceased by her ten brothers. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Many thanks to the staff at Bonnechere Manor and at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to Jeanne St. Louis who brought song, laughter and caffeine to brighten her days. Julia will be remembered for her countless hours of volunteer work with the United Church, the Boy Scouts of Canada, RCAF Wing and Renfrew Legion Branch 148 where she was the President of the Ladies Auxiliary for six years. She organized and prepared thousands of meals, pies and squares while bringing fun and laughter wherever she went. She was never one to sit idle and was rarely found relaxing without a crochet hook or knitting needles in her hands creating a sweater, doily, afghan or other special items for her family and friends. Visitation was held at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Sunday, February 9. A Funeral service was held at Trinity-St. Andrew's United Church on Monday, February 10. Interment will take place at North Horton Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County or the Royal Canadian Legion, Renfrew Branch 148 would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 7, 2020
