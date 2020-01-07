|
Peacefully at Lanark Lodge on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Claude Houle and her parents, Allen and Emma Boulard. Juliette will be sadly missed by her daughter Madeleine Hewitt (John), and sons Alan, Raymond (Cate), Mark (Salome), Stephen (Esther), and Luke (Sandra). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Rachel (Dennis), Melanie (Alan), Joseph, Matthew (Heather), Jeremy (Bethany), Philip (Rachel), Justin, Kaitlyn (John), Mikaela (Lorne), Marissa, Stefan, Mia, Aimee, Isabella and Emilie, and by her great-grandchildren; Logan and Lilian. Friends may pay their respects on at Blair & Son, 15 Gore Street West on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Juliette's funeral service will be held at the Rideau Christian Fellowship Church, Perth on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Rockway-Valley Cemetery, 1478 Chemin Rockway-Valley, Amherst, Quebec on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In remembrance of Juliette, contributions to the Lanark lodge Resident Activity Fund or the Salvation Army would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers of Lanark Lodge for their compassion, care and support.