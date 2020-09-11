1/1
June Helen (Olson) BARNARD
June, of Smiths Falls, passed peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Cherished mother to daughters Joanne (Bernie) Barnard, and Shelley Barnard. Devoted grandmother to Staci, Aaron, and Emily. Proud Great Grandmother of Oskar, Addison, and Miles. Loving sister to Elaine (the late Jack) McLellan, and Dale (Claudette) Olson. June will also be lovingly remembered her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Bessie (Dawson) and Olie Olson, brothers Bud (Leonard), Grant (Noella), and Wayne, and her sisters Edythe (Pat) Gagnon, Evelyn (Howard) Ward, Dorothy (Robert) McDonnell, and Fern. Our family would like to extend an enormous Thank You to the Palliative Care doctors and team, and the ICU for keeping our mother so comfortable. We could not have asked for a more caring group of people. We would also like to give a very special Thank You to cousin Diana, who was by our side all the way through. As per June's wishes there will be no public service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Donations in memory of June may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 11, 2020.
