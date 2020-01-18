Home

Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Dear daughter of the late John and Isabel (nee Cleroux) Miller. Loving wife of the late Graydon Logan. Cherished Mom of Judy Kunopaski (Nelson), John Baker, Bonnie Mulvihill (Blane), Betty Visneskie (Doug), Jenny Walters (Donald), and Bert Baker (Vicki). Proud grandma of 10 and great-grandma of 7. June will be fondly remembered by the entire Logan family. Survived by her siblings Ronald (Beatrice), Bert (Joan), Doreen Ballard (late Harry). Predeceased by her brother Walter. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S Renfrew on Sunday January 19th from 2-4, 7-9 pm and after 9:00 am Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew on Monday January 20th at 10:00 am. Spring interment Haley Station Cemetery. Donations in June's memory may be made to Renfrew Victoria Hospital, Oncology Unit or Palliative care. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 18, 2020
