June (Laporte) PATRY

June passed away at the Kemptville District Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020, aged 64 years. Beloved wife of 40 years to Michael Patry. Daughter of the late Wilfrid Laporte and Almina Hurd. Loving sister of Carol Vahey (Dan), Linda Sinclair (the late John), Peggy Laporte and Julie Larose (Dave); brothers, Fred Laporte and the late Don Laporte. As per June's request, there will be no funeral services. In June's memory, donations may be made to any animal rescue shelters.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 12, 2020
