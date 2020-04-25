|
|
born 2 February 1944, daughter of late parents Don and Jean Cox, wife of Jim, mother to Kira and Robert, sister to Carley Cameron (Bill) and Christie Tomchak (Alec), passed away in the Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus, ON after a short battle with illness on 20 April 2020. Karen will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Graham A Giddy Funeral Home in Fergus. By family request donations may be made to the Groves Memorial Community Hospital. The family wishes to thank the nurses and hospital staff who attended to her needs so lovingly. Online condolences may be made at (https://www.grahamgiddyfh.com/)
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 25, 2020