Karen L. (Middleton) Miller
Karen passed away in the Perth hospital on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 73 years. She was predeceased by her partner and best friend John Miller. Karen was the beloved mother to Chris and Melissa (Gonzalo Gutierrez) and cherished nana to Lucia and Cecilia. She will be sadly missed by family Bobbi Law (Gordon), Jim Middleton (Crystal Cannon), Bruce Middleton (Debbie), Elizabeth Porath (late Ron), Christine Zackodnik (Allan), Diane Duncan (Don), Nancy Miller Chenier (John), and Ruth Miller-Baker (John Brining). Karen leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends with fond memories. Karen was predeceased by her parents Bob and Jean (Grieve) Middleton and John's parents J.R. Ernest and Evelyn Miller. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of Karen, contributions to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation 55 Rideau St #4, Kingston, ON K7K 2Z8 https://www.uhkf.ca/Home would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 27, 2020.
