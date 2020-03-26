|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kitty after a short and intense battle with a very rare cancer, NUT Midline Carcinoma. Predeceased by her parents Thelma Hunt and David Gordon and her sister Megan Miller. Beloved partner of Chris Bacon, loving mother to Tara and Ryan (Sychan) and dear grandmother to Ruth, Hunter and Kaiber Bowland. She will be greatly missed by her siblings Greer Nurse, (Michael d.), Seton (Patricia Pinciaroli), Gay (Will Hamilton), Sandy (Karen Merker), Hamish and Patrick. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her and her sense of humour. Kitty was a lifelong member of the Canadian Equestrian Federation, an Ottawa Valley Farrier, an Equine Canada Coach and a highly respected Canadian and International Senior Judge. When not with horses Kitty was golfing, gardening or walking her dogs. Kitty's family would like to thank all staff at the Ottawa Cancer Clinic and the fifth floor of the General Hospital who looked after Kitty. Everyone treated Kitty as if she were special, which she was. Special thanks to Dr. Hilton, Deborah Keller, Lena, Lisa, Marianne, Chris and Dr. Warmels. There will be a celebration of Kitty's life at a later date. If wished, a memoriam donation can be made to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation or to a .
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020