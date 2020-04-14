|
Peacefully at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Katherine Joyce Dennique, dearly loved wife of Bernard Dennique for 40 years. Dear mother of Raymond Laundreau (Vicky), James Laundreau, Annette Laundreau, Kimberly Warren (Ken Warren), and Larry Laundreau. Dear grandmother of Nicole Laundreau (Jason), Ashley Laundreau-Allan Wolfe, Matt Laundreau (Amanda Morton), Donato Pellettieri, Katherine Hamel (Zack Hamel), Richard Shikatani, Jamie Laundreau (Doug), Ashley Laundreau (Andru Oxley), Jesse Laundreau, and great-grandmother of Ryen Campbell, Landen Laundreau, Braden and Mason Whitehead, Chase Beaudoin, and Hamel, a little girl expected in August 2020. Predeceased by her mother Katherine St.Michael, father Stewart St. Michael; brothers Donald (Theresa) St. Michael, Garry St. Michael, and Sherry (Jean) St. Michael. Due to restrictions place by the Covid 19 virus, cremation will take place and a committal service will be held at Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Calabogie at a future date. Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be determined. In memory of Katherine, donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital or Arnprior & District Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 14, 2020