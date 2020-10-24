With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Katherine (Owens) Buffam on October 21, 2020 in Sharbot Lake Retirement Home due to complications of COPD at the age of 67 years. Katherine was predeceased by her infant son Joey, parents William and Jean (Green) Owens, brother Michael, sister Mary and her late husband Fred Buffam. She is survived by her daughters Kara (Wayne Drinkwalter) Buffam and Katie (Tyson) Clinton. She was the loved Grandma to Katia and Cora Drinkwalter, Aislyn, Nyah and Kashton Clinton and Great-Grandma to Jemma. She will be sadly missed by her brother Jackie (Cindy) Owens and sister Colleen (Bob Fowler) Owens, her aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends. Katherine dedicated her work life to people with developmental disabilities for over 40 years. She was respected by her peers and loved by the people she supported. Many thanks to the staff at Sharbot Lake Retirement Home who provided excellent care to Katherine over the past 16 months. In remembrance of Katherine, contributions to Heart and Stroke Foundation, 720 Progress Ave, Unit 5, Kingston, Ontario K7H 4W9 or Easter Seals Ontario, 1101 Prince of Wales Drive # 350, Ottawa, Ontario K7C 3W7. Due to COVID 19 restrictions arrangements are private for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Blair and Son funeral directors Perth.