With heavy hearts, the family announces that Kathleen passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side in the early morning hours of Friday, June 19, 2020; Kathleen Stella Kauffeldt of Quadeville was 81. Beloved wife and life partner of the late Granet Kauffeldt (December 26, 2008). Dearly loved and devoted mother of Wayne (Iris) and Jim (Bev), both of Quadeville and Debbie Kargus (Jeff) of White Lake. Much loved and proud "Gram" of Amanda, Matthew, Ashley, Ryan and Melissa and "Nana" of Elijah, Rebecca, Jasmine, James, Isabelle and Everlee. Dear sister of Desmond Quade (Shelby), Shirley Carnegie (Garry), Barbara Bowes (Morley), Charlotte Kuehl (late Dick), Dawson Quade (Daphne), Wannita Mayhew (late Gary) and Glenn Quade (late Joan). Daughter of the late John and Cassie (nee Cuddy) Quade, Kathleen was also predeceased by siblings: John Quade Jr., Theresa Quade, Vivian Quade, Linda Quade and Yvonne O'Brien. Lovingly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many wonderful friends. For over 35 years, Kathleen and Garnet owned and operated Kauffeldt's Grocery in Quadeville. As an integral part of their community, the Kauffeldts will be remembered for the kindness and generosity that they extended to all in need. Kathleen's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family time will take place on Saturday morning, June 27th. Family and friends who are unable to attend because of current restrictions may join us for a live webcast of Kathleen's service to be held in the Pilon Family Chapel on Saturday, June 27th at 11 o'clock. Interment will take place at a later date. In memory, please consider a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 23, 2020.