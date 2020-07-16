Kathleen KAUFFELDT

A sincere thank you to all family, friends and neighbours for your kindness, condolences and support. You will always be remembered for the comfort you brought us. We send our gratitude to the Pilon Family Funeral Home for their compassionate approach and personal attention that helped make the funeral a loving send-off for mom. Shared moments and memories with Kathleen will forever be a part of each and every one of us. Sincerely, Wayne, Iris, Jim, Bev, Debbie and Jeff



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store