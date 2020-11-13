1/1
Kathleen M. Fulcher
1924-12-25 - 2020-11-09
Fulcher, Kathleen Mary Born: December 25, 1924 Passed: November 09, 2020 Baptized: April 14, 1968 Peacefully at Broadview Nursing Centre on Monday, November 09, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Lloyd Fulcher. Loving mother of Diane (Graham), Sondra (Rob), and Jackie (John). Cherished grandmother of Chris (Bobbi), Jena (Stephan), Mark (Rachael), Jesse (Anneke), Laurie (Jedediah), David (Krystelle), Aaron (Ainslee), and Mary (Brent). Sadly missed by her 27 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Della, late Ross, late Donnie, Garnet, late Eleanor, late Richard, and Hudson. Kay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be dearly missed but her memories will live on. She was a proud member of the First Baptist Church, Smiths Falls for over 50 years! As per Kay's wishes a private family visitation and service was held at Lannin Funeral Home, and interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 95) or the Gideons would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 13, 2020.
