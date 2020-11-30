Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital, Arnprior on Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020; Kathleen ("Kay") Muriel Milford of Kinburn passed away following a sudden stroke. She was 84, pre-deceased by her beloved husband and best friend Roland ("Rolly") Charron, who passed away on September 23, 2019. Dear mother of Bruce Milford (Donna Dayman) and Rev. Dale Milford (Barbara). Much loved Grandmother of April, Jason, Jesse, Kristen and Melanie and great grandmother of Jordan, Camrynn, Madasynn, Jayden and Mackayla. Dear sister of Jean Timmins (Stuart) and sister-in-law of Charlotte Lesway (late Russell), Kathleen Lesway (late John) and Margaret Lesway (late Gerald). Predeceased by a brother: Bill Lesway (late Charlotte). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Harold and Muriel (nee Baird) Lesway, formerly of Kinburn. Kay's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. An online streaming tribute is planned for Saturday, December 5th at 11 a.m. In memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation would be most appreciated. "It is the LORD who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed." (Deut. 31:8) Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca