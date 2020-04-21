|
|
Suddenly on April 14, 2020, in Cold Lake, AB. Son/Daughter of Shirley and Bob Howard of Gananoque, ON, and brother/sister of Jason Howard (Nathalie), Orleans, ON. Survived by wife, Jonna (White), and son, Dylan, of Cold Lake. Survived also by grandmother, Marion Howard of Smiths Falls, ON. Will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pre-deceased by grandparents, Hazel and Wray Bryant and Borden Howard, all of Smiths Falls, ON. Funeral will be held on April 21, 2020, at Memento Funeral Chapel in Cold Lake, AB. Family requests donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, LGBT Youth Line (www.canadahelps.org) or . Please no flowers.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 21, 2020