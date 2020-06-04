We are sad to announce the passing of Kathryn Glugosh (nee Adamson) seven days shy of her 77th Birthday, on Monday May 25, 2020. Survived by her loving husband and best friend of 35 years, Ted Glugosh. Predeceased by her father, Don Adamson, her brother, Doug Adamson and first husband, Clair Campbell. Mother Joan Adamson (nee McElroy), Sister, Sally Lockhart (Robert), Children, Christine Mackenzie, Susan Park (Brian), Michael Glugosh (Abi) and Mark Glugosh. Grandchildren, Cara Mackenzie, Sarah Dainton (Josh), Brianne Park (Brandon), Ashley Lajeunesse (Mike), Brendan Park (Krystle), Ethan and Alex Glugosh (Joe), Matthew (Emma), Jessica and Jordan Vandervalk. Great Grandchildren Landon, Nathan, Mikayla, and Ryan Lajeunesse, Luke Park. Nieces and Nephews, Nathan Lockhart (Tara), Jon Lockhart (Patti), Sarah Boudreau (Trevor), Ashley Blair (Evan). Grand Nieces and Nephews, Grace, Cameron, Jack, Dot Lockhart, Luke and Kate Boudreau. First cousin Heather Lewis (deceased), survived by her Husband Don and their Children Kim Kohler (Peter), and Brett Lewis and Kim and Peter's son Victor. Kathryn was born in Ottawa, Ontario and raised in Dartmouth Nova Scotia. At the age of 17 she attended Ryerson University and graduated in Radio and Television Arts. Kathryn was an Assistant to the Producer for CBC's Don Messer Jubilee television show in Nova Scotia. Later in life Kathryn moved into Human Resources and became Director of Human Resources for Chubb Fire and Security. Kathryn created Hutton & Associates, a very successful employment search company. Kathryn and Ted joined St. Paul's United Church and Kathryn enjoyed Church committees and activities. Kathryn became a member of the Canadian Federation University Women (CFUW) and enjoyed being an active member along with the women of the club. Kathryn loved to play bridge. She was a member of many bridge groups and enjoyed the friendship of the people she played with. Kathryn loved family and cherished their love and companionship. Kathryn and Ted were blessed with 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren and beloved dog Lacey. Kathryn loved hosting dinner parties and knew how to throw a fantastic party. Kathryn was a very special person and will be greatly missed by her many family and friends. Kathryn and Ted had a very special love affair for 35 years. They travelled the world and chose Perth to enjoy their retirement some 14 years ago. They fell in love with the people of Perth, she especially enjoyed the wonderful people in the St. Paul's Y & R Group. Kathryn found this quote four days prior to passing: "EVERYDAY MAY NOT BE GOOD, BUT THERE IS GOOD IN EVERY DAY" Alice Morse Earl. A celebration of Kathryn's life will take place on her birthday, June 1, 2021. The family would like to thank Reverend Arlyce Schiebout of St. Paul's United Church for her support and guidance during the past six months as well as all of the Medical Doctors, Nurses and staff of Perth & Smith Falls District Hospital and Kingston General Hospital. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service was held. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Kathryn may be made to St. Paul's United Church or a charity of your choice with thanks. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors Inc, Perth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.