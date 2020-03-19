|
|
Keith passed away peacefully at Perth Community Care Centre on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Vivian (Kirkham) Buchanan and by first marriage the late Ruby Buchanan. Keith was the cherished father of Darlene (Eric) Carter and Wayne (Rose) Buchanan and respected stepfather to Tom (Susan) McPhee and Elizabeth (Kevin) Wall, all of Perth. Loving grandfather to Bradley, Scott, Erin, Jaime, Justin, Nate, Ashley, Zachary, Nicholas and Hanna. Great-grandfather to Alanna, Lexi, Tyson, Miley, Emery, Brinley, Chloe, Jace and Jack. Left to mourn his loss are his sister Eileen Dowdall, sisters-in-law Evelyn Bowes, Barb Inwood, Marg Inwood, Shauna Inwood, Marg Inwood and brother-in-law Fred Kirkham and his many nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Calvin and Edith (Kirkham) Buchanan, his brother Ken (Evelyn), his sister Edna (Gerry Cameron), brothers-in-law Murray Dowdall, Norm Inwood, Jack Inwood, Gilbert Inwood, Jim Inwood, Eric Inwood, Tom Boles; sisters-in-law Audrey (Bob Dixon), Helen (Dale Blackburn), Marguerite (Jim Crain) and Ethel (Cliff Duncan). Keith was a well-respected carpenter in Perth and surrounding area, who loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting, and the time he spent at his cottage on Adam Lake. Keith will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. As per Keith's wishes cremation has taken place and a private gathering will be held at a later date for the family. Visitation will take place at Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. In remembrance of Keith, a donation to Asbury Free Methodist Church or McMartin House would be appreciated by the family. God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be so He put his arms around me and whispered "Come with me". A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands now rest God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020