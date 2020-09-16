With heavy hearts, the family announces that Ken passed away peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020; Kenneth Dunbar "Ken" Cunningham; formerly of Lanark and Woodlawn, was 92. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Sarginson). Cherished "Grandpa" of Tammy Willmott (Kevin), Phillip Cunningham (Amy), Victoria Cunningham (Doug) and Katie-Paige Cunningham. Loving "Papa" of 13 great-grandchildren: Tommy Wallace, Jose Miron, Cody Miron, Gerald Willmott, Tiffany Willmott, Kyle Willmott, Jade Cunningham, Hayley Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Eddie Cunningham, Christopher Simpson, Jayce Simpson and Jordan Cunningham as well as 8 great-great-grandchildren: Michael-John Maw, Bentley Wallace, Xavier DeVries, Colton Forsythe, Lincoln Forsythe, Keagen Forsythe, Lea Lavoie and Oliver Lavoie. Predeceased by his son Garnet Cunningham and his daughter Joanne Cunningham. A devoted husband; a caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Ken will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle man. He took great pleasure in working with his hands while creating crafts for others to enjoy. He will be missed. Ken's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held on Friday morning, September 18, 2020. Family and friends were welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service which was webcast live on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Whyte's Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour later. In memory of Ken, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
