1/1
Ken (WWII Veteran-RCAF) CUNNINGHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, the family announces that Ken passed away peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020; Kenneth Dunbar "Ken" Cunningham; formerly of Lanark and Woodlawn, was 92. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Sarginson). Cherished "Grandpa" of Tammy Willmott (Kevin), Phillip Cunningham (Amy), Victoria Cunningham (Doug) and Katie-Paige Cunningham. Loving "Papa" of 13 great-grandchildren: Tommy Wallace, Jose Miron, Cody Miron, Gerald Willmott, Tiffany Willmott, Kyle Willmott, Jade Cunningham, Hayley Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Eddie Cunningham, Christopher Simpson, Jayce Simpson and Jordan Cunningham as well as 8 great-great-grandchildren: Michael-John Maw, Bentley Wallace, Xavier DeVries, Colton Forsythe, Lincoln Forsythe, Keagen Forsythe, Lea Lavoie and Oliver Lavoie. Predeceased by his son Garnet Cunningham and his daughter Joanne Cunningham. A devoted husband; a caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Ken will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle man. He took great pleasure in working with his hands while creating crafts for others to enjoy. He will be missed. Ken's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held on Friday morning, September 18, 2020. Family and friends were welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service which was webcast live on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Whyte's Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour later. In memory of Ken, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved