1/1
Kenneth Alexander "Kenny" SPENCE
1933-01-10 - 2020-10-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Dad and Grandpa, Kenneth (Kenny) Spence, after a short battle with pneumonia and leukaemia. Kenny was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn Stevenson and the late Ruby Gibbons. Dad of Judy Smith (Syd) of Edmonton, Tim Baker (Christena) of Renfrew, Jeff Baker of Ottawa. Proud Grandpa and Pa to Richard and Alex Smith, Rhys Baker and Alena Kutsera. Brother of Shirley Vincent (Reg) of Pembroke, brother-in-law to Margaret Curry, Elda Spence, Harold Daber, Arnold Wren and Norma Stevenson. He was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Elsie Spence, brothers James and Murray Spence and sister Evelyn Daber. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Kenny will be remembered by friends and family for his smile and his teasing ways, a lover of fiddle and old country music, a square dance caller which he was taught to do at 13 years old and did up until dances were cancelled earlier this year, a great dancer, an athlete, outdoorsman, hard worker, someone who enjoyed a good conversation and just a really great man. Many thanks to all of the nurses, staff and doctors that cared for Kenny at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital and the Ottawa General Hospital, your care and compassion were very much appreciated. At Kenny's request there will be no visitation or funeral. A private family interment will be held at Castleford Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Renfrew in memory of Kenny. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved