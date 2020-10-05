It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Dad and Grandpa, Kenneth (Kenny) Spence, after a short battle with pneumonia and leukaemia. Kenny was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn Stevenson and the late Ruby Gibbons. Dad of Judy Smith (Syd) of Edmonton, Tim Baker (Christena) of Renfrew, Jeff Baker of Ottawa. Proud Grandpa and Pa to Richard and Alex Smith, Rhys Baker and Alena Kutsera. Brother of Shirley Vincent (Reg) of Pembroke, brother-in-law to Margaret Curry, Elda Spence, Harold Daber, Arnold Wren and Norma Stevenson. He was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Elsie Spence, brothers James and Murray Spence and sister Evelyn Daber. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Kenny will be remembered by friends and family for his smile and his teasing ways, a lover of fiddle and old country music, a square dance caller which he was taught to do at 13 years old and did up until dances were cancelled earlier this year, a great dancer, an athlete, outdoorsman, hard worker, someone who enjoyed a good conversation and just a really great man. Many thanks to all of the nurses, staff and doctors that cared for Kenny at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital and the Ottawa General Hospital, your care and compassion were very much appreciated. At Kenny's request there will be no visitation or funeral. A private family interment will be held at Castleford Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Renfrew in memory of Kenny. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com